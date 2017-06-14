Woman Escorted Out Of Michigan Mall For Her Attire

By: Beau Daniels

Should the lady be kicked out of a mall for wearing this outfit?



According to MLive that’s what happened to Hannah Pewee at Woodland Mall in Grand Rapids. A tank top and cut-offs on a hot day seem normal to me. Hannah posted “I was out having a fun time with my sister and next thing I know, I’m out on the street. Slut-shaming how girls are dressed is deplorable and outdated, and it needs to stop.”

After all the publicity the Mall has stepped up, “We apologized to the shopper and the public for the way that this was handled. We’ve already spoken to her and are working to make things right. We work to create a fun and safe shopping and dining destination but failed to deliver on that message for this shopper. We’re working internally to make sure we fully deliver on excellent experiences at our Mall immediately.”

