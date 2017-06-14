You Can Play Dodgeball with Ben Stiller & Vince Vaughn – No, for Real

June 14, 2017 12:35 PM By Jon Corrigan

By: Jon Corrigan 

Want to play dodgeball with White Goodman and Peter La Fleur?

Ben Stiller and Vince Vaughn suited up as their Dodgeball characters, inviting you to enter for a chance to play for either Globo Team or Average Joes in a charity dodgeball game.

The event, being promoted by online fundraising platform Omaze, will benefit The Stiller Foundation, a nonprofit that supports children around the world by providing educational opportunities.

Justin Long, Christine Taylor and few other Dodgeball favorites will also participate in the event.

To enter, go to http://bit.ly/BenStillerPlayDodgeball.

 

