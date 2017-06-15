Three Wines You Should Always Have At Home

By: Beau Daniels

Bloomberg has posted a recommendation of three wines you should always have on stock. One is a Rosé, suggested is 2016 Caves d’Esclans Whispering Angel not bad for around $20.

HAPPY #WINEWEDNESDAY! New addition to our wine list: Caves d'Esclans Whispering Angel Rosé Come by and make this your drink of the summer! pic.twitter.com/4d6ldsufnn — ki Modern Japanese (@kiJapanese) May 24, 2017

Also mentioned is a crisp white wine, such as another $20 wine, Sauvignon Blanc 2016 Dog Point.

The 3rd is shown here. I’m throwing out a couple of my favorite low cost wines also, Silver Palm.

Block Nine Pinot Noir.

Perks of the job: tasting wine with the Crosby's Family. Thank you Block Nine! #goodtimes pic.twitter.com/tVfo2YFlHP — Crosby's Kitchen (@CrosbysKitchen) July 13, 2015

And for you locals, any wine from Howell’s MainStreet Winery, I am blown away by their creations.

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram

“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter