Three Wines You Should Always Have At Home

June 15, 2017 4:03 PM By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, Wine

By: Beau Daniels

Bloomberg has posted a recommendation of three wines you should always have on stock. One is a Rosé, suggested is 2016 Caves d’Esclans Whispering Angel not bad for around $20.

Also mentioned is a crisp white wine, such as another $20 wine, Sauvignon Blanc 2016 Dog Point.

The 3rd is shown here. I’m throwing out a couple of my favorite low cost wines also, Silver Palm.

Block Nine Pinot Noir.

And for you locals, any wine from Howell’s MainStreet Winery, I am blown away by their creations.

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram
“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter

More from Beau Daniels
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

U2 to Perform at Ford Field this SeptemberThe Grammy-award winning group is bringing its The Joshua Tree Tour to Ford Field.
Bob Seger Adds Second Show; Will Perform at The PalaceFor the last time, Bob Seger will play at The Palace.

Listen Live