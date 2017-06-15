Three Wines You Should Always Have At Home

By: Beau Daniels
Bloomberg has posted a recommendation of three wines you should always have on stock. One is a Rosé, suggested is 2016 Caves d’Esclans Whispering Angel not bad for around $20.
Also mentioned is a crisp white wine, such as another $20 wine, Sauvignon Blanc 2016 Dog Point.
The 3rd is shown here. I’m throwing out a couple of my favorite low cost wines also, Silver Palm.
Block Nine Pinot Noir.
And for you locals, any wine from Howell’s MainStreet Winery, I am blown away by their creations.
