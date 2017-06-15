Yoko Ono Getting a Songwriter Credit for ‘Imagine’?

June 15, 2017 4:14 PM

By: Steve Kostan

“IMAGINE no possessions, I wonder if you can”…figure out how to keep em’, etc. Believe it or not, efforts are happening now to try an add YOKO’s name to the songwriting credit on “Imagine.” There is video of John from 1980 in which he said Yoko’s, “influence and inspiration” on the song deserved song writing credit. So they’re trying to make that happen. It sounds simple since she’s his widow and beneficiary, plus their publishing is managed by the same company. It would be a double win for Yoko. She would have her name on one of the all time best songs of “our” music and…putting Yoko’s name on it would push the songs entry into the public domain BACK by decades.

