Baseball Team Gives Away Pregnancy Tests For Fathers Day

June 16, 2017 3:43 PM By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Baseball, Beau Daniels, Pregnancy Tests

By: Beau Daniels

Here’s a strange Father’s Day promotion. Minor league baseball teams are known for their fun and unusual promotions. The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp gave out pregnancy tests as part of their “You Might Be The Father’s Day” promotion on Thursday, “Whether our guests are here for the first time or have supported the team for years, we seek to create entertainment and promotions that delight the whole family.”

The promotion might have been inspired by the “Vasectomy Night” event another team had created, but got snipped by local officials. It’s all about cheap beer and pregnancy tests, “We were just sitting around at the promotion meeting, looking at our calendar. That’s something that plays to our Thirsty Thursday crowd, which tends to be young professionals and college students. They like to laugh and have a good time and would appreciate it being tongue-in-cheek.” Jacksonville.com

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram
“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter

More from Beau Daniels
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

U2 to Perform at Ford Field this SeptemberThe Grammy-award winning group is bringing its The Joshua Tree Tour to Ford Field.
Bob Seger Adds Second Show; Will Perform at The PalaceFor the last time, Bob Seger will play at The Palace.

Listen Live