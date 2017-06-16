Baseball Team Gives Away Pregnancy Tests For Fathers Day

By: Beau Daniels

Here’s a strange Father’s Day promotion. Minor league baseball teams are known for their fun and unusual promotions. The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp gave out pregnancy tests as part of their “You Might Be The Father’s Day” promotion on Thursday, “Whether our guests are here for the first time or have supported the team for years, we seek to create entertainment and promotions that delight the whole family.”

The promotion might have been inspired by the “Vasectomy Night” event another team had created, but got snipped by local officials. It’s all about cheap beer and pregnancy tests, “We were just sitting around at the promotion meeting, looking at our calendar. That’s something that plays to our Thirsty Thursday crowd, which tends to be young professionals and college students. They like to laugh and have a good time and would appreciate it being tongue-in-cheek.” Jacksonville.com

