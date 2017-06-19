Cruisin’ the Motor City: Detroit Car Cruise Events 2017

By Rebekah Heatherly

Its summer time, and you know what that means: It’s cruisin’ season in the Motor City!

Here is a list of cruises and car shows with their dates around metro Detroit:

Cruisin’ Downriver-June 24th

Downriver is crazy for classic cars! This cruise brings the whole community together on this Saturday. Everyone brings their classic and muscle cars out to show off the crazy modifications and restorations done to their cars. Fort Street will be packed throughout the day through Wyandotte, Lincoln Park, Southgate and Riverview. Team WOMC will be located at the McDonalds on Fort St. in Southgate from 11am-3pm For Cruisin’ with the Dr.! We will have the WOMC cash machine and giving away many Dr. Pepper and WOMC prizes throughout the day!

Location: Fort St from Sibley Road to Outer Drive from Riverview to Wyandotte.

Website: www.cruisindownriver.com

Sloan Museum Auto Fair- June 24-25

This fun-filled two-day event has everything for the family: music, vendors, entertainment and of course cars! Held at the Flint Cultural Center campus, more than 600 of the best looking cars trucks and motorcycles. The event runs from Saturday at 9 am through Sunday , where the awards are handed out for the show. Along with having something for everyone in the family, its affordable; $7 for adults and kids 11 and under at free.

Location: Sloan Museum,1221 E. Kearsly Street, Flint, MI.

Website: www.sloanautofair.com/

All American Cruise – July 15

This top of line cruise travels 4.6 miles down Wayne Rd in Westland, passing through the commercial district, passing one of Michigan’s finest shopping centers, Westland mall. There’s fun for the whole family at this Cruise! Vendors for the cruise will be located at Westland Bowl, along with a drive-in movie. Westland Historic Village will have some old cars to check out, along with the display at the Eloise Museum where you can see the Model T fire truck there!

Location: Along Wayne Rd. in Westland (from Joy Rd. to Glenwood)

Website: www.allamericancruise.com

Car Capitol Car Show- July 29

Going on its 25th year, the R.E. Olds Transportation Museum’s annual show is open to all makes of cars! You will see vehicles all makes and models from 1900 to 2017. The best part of this event, it’s FREE! Along with live music, car rides and vendors, the State Capitol Building will be open for free tours.

Location: Downtown Lansing in front of the State Capitol and its surrounding streets. Show entrance is 215 N. Capitol Ave., Lansing, MI.

Website: www.CarCapitalAutoShow.org

Clinton Township Gratiot Cruise- August 6

This cruise is all about traditions and taking a trip down memory lane. So many have memories made on Gratiot. The Gratiot cruise is all about bringing the neighborhoods along M-3 on this one day to remember all the fun there and making new memories for the future.

Team WOMC will be there “Cruisin’ with the Dr.” (Dr. Pepper) at McDonalds from 3pm-5pm. We’ll also be at the Art Van in Clinton Township located on South Gratiot from 11am – 1pm.

Location: Macomb County, Gratiot from 14 mile Rd. North to Willington Crescent.\

Website: www.ctgratiotcruise.com

Back to Bricks Cruise Weekend- August 15-19

In its 13th year, Back to Bricks Cruise Weekend is expected to attract another record-breaking number of cars this year; over 500,000 car enthusiasts come out to this cruise every year. This cruise is an all weekend ordeal.

Location: Events in Flint, Grand Blanc, and Burton MI.

Website: www.backtothebricks.org

Woodward Dream Cruise- August 19

The Woodward Dream Cruise is the big daddy of all the cruises; it is the largest celebration of cars in the world! Attracting over 40,000 cars and well over a million visitors from all over the country. You will see every type of car out on Woodward; that day is full of muscle to classic cars, custom to collector vehicles. WOMC is the official Radio Sponsor for the Woodward Dream Cruise, and will be in every city from Pontiac to Ferndale that Woodward passes through. WOMC will be broadcasting at many locations along the route. It’s a great chance to see your favorite 104.3 OMC DJs up close and person.

Location: Woodward Avenue from Pontiac through Ferndale.

Website: www.woodwarddreamcruise.com

Cruisin’ Hines- August 27

Cruisin’ Hines will wrap up the cruises for the summer season. Driving almost 8 miles through a gorgeous park setting, Cruisin’ Hines is a genuine celebration of the car culture of the MotorCity. This cruise attracts over 40,000 classic cars and hot rods. Not only will you enjoy the beautiful scenery, but also one of Henry Ford’s Village Industry buildings, Nankin Mills. Cruisin’ This cruise is unique: Hines is the only cruise in Southeast Michigan that closes the road to only classic cars and hot rods.

Location: 33175 Ann Arbor Trail, Westland, MI.

Website: www.cruisinhines.com

Old Car Festival- September 9-10

When they say old cars, they mean old cars. Located on the grounds of Greenfield Village, this festival is filled with the sights and sounds of authentic vehicles from the 1890’s through 1932. You can enjoy touring around this two-day festival and talk with the owners about their prized vehicles.

Location: 20900 Oakwood Blvd, Dearborn, MI

Website: www.thehenryford.org

Orphan Car Show-September 17

Wrapping up the car shows for this summer, this unique show only highlights vehicles from Desoto to Packard to Franklin and Plymouth. This annual reunion happens the last Wednesday in September at the Riverside Park in Ypsilanti.

Location: Riverside Park, 6 Wet Cross St., Ypsilanti, MI.

Website: www.ypsiautoheritage.org