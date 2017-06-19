By: Beau Daniels

Radomir Novakovic Cakan the owner of Cakan Sports is being described as the “Worlds Best Boss.” He is all about rewarding his employees with gifts, not little bonuses, new Volkswagen’s with insurance included, “When we saw them, we were speechless. While the boss was saying ‘this is a gift for you’, all I could think of was ‘this is not real, this can’t be happening to us’.” Cakan believes it’s all about having happy employees to create productivity and loyalty.

Exotic vacations have also been given to his employees, “Money comes and goes, but memories are forever. I have a friend who runs a travel agency and I asked him what’s on offer and the prices, because I wanted to offer my employees a vacation. When they returned they were happier, and worked even harder. They showed me photographs, and we laughed together at their adventures.”

Who’s your best boss? Call in during my show this afternoon, and give that person props on the air. Check out Cakan here.

