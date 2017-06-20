Breatharian’s Survive Without Food On Cosmic Energy

By: Beau Daniels

I guess the sun provides some vitamin D but I don’t see how these Breatharian’s survive on cosmic energy. Husband and wife Akahy Ricardo and Camilla Costello, say they live without eating real meals, “For three years, Akahi and I didn’t eat anything at all and now we only eat occasionally like if we’re in a social situation or if I simply want to taste a fruit. Since Breatharianism, I feel healthier and happier that I’ve ever done before. When I was younger, my weight fluctuated but now after having two children, my body bounced back to its natural shape immediately. I never suffer from PMS symptoms anymore and I feel more emotionally stable.”

After going thru a 21 day acclimation, husband Akahy, says they haven’t had a meal for years, “The 21 Day Breatharian Process was a powerful one and steppingstone into realizing the infinite potential that lies within. It led us to explore the breath and its presence within our lives, showing us that we could easily be without food as long as we had air. I used to eat a lot but I haven’t felt hungry since that process in 2008.”

They occasionally eat sporadically, but Camilla claims to have only eaten a few times during pregnancy, “I didn’t feel the need or desire to eat solid food during the entire nine months and so I only ate five times, all of which were in social situations, and I knew my son would be nourished enough by my love and this would allow him to grow healthily in my womb. I went for regular pregnancy checkups and my doctor confirmed the above-average growth of a very healthy baby boy.” Surviving on cosmic energy and diluted juice in water? Oddity Central has more.

