Jackson Browne to Perform at Redford Theatre this August

June 20, 2017 12:45 PM By Jon Corrigan

Jackson Browne will perform a benefit concert on Thursday, August 10 at the Redford Theatre in the Old Redford neighborhood of Detroit to support the historic venue.

Accompanying Jackson Browne is long-time bandmate and multi-instrumentalist Greg Leisz.  All net proceeds raised from the concert will support the Redford Theatre, the Old Redford Re-Development Group and Echopark Guitars in their redevelopment efforts in forming the Old Redford Community Arts Foundation.

Reserved seats, priced $25, $45, $75, and a limited number of gold circle go on sale Friday, June 23 at 10am at Ticketmaster.com or at the Redford Theatre during box office hours.

For more information, please visit www.jacksonbrowne.com

