Science Stating That Women Are Stronger Than Men

June 21, 2017 5:41 PM By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, Women stronger than men

By: Beau Daniels

Here you go, women are stronger than men, “We often think of males as being the tougher and more powerful sex, but strength can be defined in different ways. When it comes to the most basic instinct of all, survival, women’s bodies tend to be better equipped than men’s.” That from the scientific research book “Inferior”, by Angela Saini.

It goes on to mention how this all starts at birth, “Even in the womb, girls mature more rapidly than boys, which provides an advantage because the lungs and organs are more developed.” So guys are more prone to infections and other ailments. More reasons are stated here, including brain power.

