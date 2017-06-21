Styx Breakdown the Concept Behind New Album ‘The Mission’

Styx recently released their 16th studio album The Mission. The band sat down with Radio.com to discuss the album’s ambitious concept which chronicles the trials, tribulations, and ultimate triumphs of the first manned mission to Mars in the year 2033.

The music of The Mission was created to reflect the viewpoint of the six-person crew enlisted for the maiden voyage of Khedive, the first entry in a new fleet of nuclear-powered interplanetary spacecraft underwritten by the Global Space Exploration Program (or GSEP, for short). The Khedive team consists of The Pilot, a fully hands-on, seat-of-the-pants born leader; a First Officer who serves as the team’s big-brother figure; an Engineer who is skeptical of every phase of the mission but remains confident in his own abilities to make the best of any technical situation; and a Top-Shelf Trio of science, astrophysics, and survivalist experts.

“There comes a day,” Tommy Shaw explains, and on that day these human beings have to climb aboard that rocket and light the candle, and off they go, leaving everything behind, and everyone, and unfinished business. That was the way, to me, to make the record, there’s all this technical stuff that goes with it, but to me, the heart of the concept is the experiences of the people, and that we could all relate to.”

Styx kicked off their summer tour last night (June 20) in Washington, the band is on the road all summer with REO Speedwagon and Don Felder.