Good For Your Teeth Zollipops Now Available at Kroger

June 22, 2017 10:08 AM By Bobby Mitchell
Filed Under: candy that's good for your teeth, Kroger, Zollipops

Zollipops, the good-for-your-teeth lollipop invented by 12-year old Alina Morse, are now available at Kroger. To celebrate, Alina will make a special appearance at her hometown Kroger store (2905 Union Lake Rd, Commerce Charter Twp, MI 48382) on Thurs., June 22, from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Zollipops have become the No. 1 selling sugar-free lollipop on Amazon,  are listed No. 3 on the Forbes’ list of “Top Ten Emerging Food Trends, and were the only candy served at the White House Easter Egg Roll in 2016.  They neutralize acid and help reduce the risk of tooth decay and future development of cavities. They come in raspberry, strawberry, grape, pineapple, and orange.

 

 

 

 

 

