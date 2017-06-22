Heart: Is The Rift Healing?

The strain between Ann and Nancy Wilson — stemming from Ann’s husband’s assault on Nancy’s two children last year — seems to be healing. Nancy recently told KSWD in Los Angeles that Heart may get back together for a tour next summer.

Nancy Wilson on the future of Heart: “There’s been some time that needed to go by and from different projects that kind of help us heal individually, but there’s an offer on the table for summer 2018, and I think we’re probably gonna be doing that. That’s gonna be a perfect timing for Heart to sort of reunite and that’s what I’m laying my bets on.

In April, Ann’s husband, Dean Wetter, was sentenced to two years’ unsupervised probation as part of a plea deal that included a number of other stipulations. Wetter was charged with two counts of assault against Nancy’s two 16-year-old sons in an altercation regarding access to Ann’s tour bus at an August 2016 Heart concert outside Seattle.