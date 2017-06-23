All-Star “Bridge Over Troubled Water” Charity Song For London Fire Victims Is Out And It’s A Hit

The all-star rendition of Bridge Over Troubled Water, featuring stars including Leona Lewis, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne of One Direction, James Blunt, and more, is headed for No. 1 in the U.K. and is setting sales records to boot.

Britain’s Official Charts Company says the charity song, released Wednesday morning to aid victims of the London apartment building blaze, had already sold 120,000 units across downloads and streaming equivalent sales. That’s the biggest opening-day sales for any single this decade.

It’s almost certain to debut at No. 1. All the money raised from the single, organized by Simon Cowell, will go to the London Community Foundation. You can also donate at ArtistsforGrenfell.com.

The emotional video for the song has also been released, showing all the artists singing their various lines, inter cut with footage of survivors, firefighters and makeshift memorials.