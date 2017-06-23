How To Seduce Rich Men

By: Beau Daniels

A course on how to seduce a rich man is being offered online by a 24 year old who states that she has “dated 5,000.” Praiya Suriya offers different level of courses with the most expensive just over $400, “Some of you are mental. I don’t wanna hook you up no matter how much you pay. I wanna select members who are serious about this, getting rich.”



The VIP plans says this, “A guaranteed date with a rich foreigner in just 1 to 3 days after signing up, and the arrangement of subsequent dates with other men, until you find the partner of your dreams.” For whatever it’s worth, see more here.

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram

“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter