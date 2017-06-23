How To Seduce Rich Men

June 23, 2017 5:26 PM By Beau Daniels
By: Beau Daniels

A course on how to seduce a rich man is being offered online by a 24 year old who states that she has “dated 5,000.” Praiya Suriya offers different level of courses with the most expensive just over $400, “Some of you are mental. I don’t wanna hook you up no matter how much you pay. I wanna select members who are serious about this, getting rich.”

The VIP plans says this, “A guaranteed date with a rich foreigner in just 1 to 3 days after signing up, and the arrangement of subsequent dates with other men, until you find the partner of your dreams.” For whatever it’s worth, see more here.

