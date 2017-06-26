Queen+Adam Lambert: What To Expect In Detroit July 20th

Queen + Adam Lambert started their North American tour Friday in Glendale, Arizona. As Lambert had said earlier this year, the band’s 1977 album News of the World is prominently featured. The robot from the album is a prop, and the set includes five of the album’s 11 tracks, including “We Will Rock You” and “We Are the Champions.”

The set also includes five Queen songs that weren’t done on the last tour: “Bicycle Race,” “I’m in Love With My Car,” “Get Down, Make Love,” “It’s Late” and “Spread Your Wings.” They also did a new Lambert song with a title we can’t repeat and the instrumental “Last Horizon” from Brian May‘s 1992 solo album, Back to the Light.

The stage was shaped like May’s guitar, the Red Special, which he built with his father. A ramp in the shape of the neck extended out into the audience and led to a second stage.

The tour moved to Las Vegas on Saturday. On Monday and Tuesday, it will play the Hollywood Bowl, the only outdoor dates on this leg.

Queen + Adam Lambert opening night set list – June 23rd – Gila River Arena, Glendale, Arizona :

“We Will Rock You” “Hammer to Fall” “Stone Cold Crazy” “Another One Bites the Dust” “Fat Bottomed Girls” “Killer Queen” “Two ***” “Don’t Stop Me Now” “Bicycle Race” “I’m in Love With My Car” “Get Down, Make Love” “I Want It All” “Love of My Life” “Somebody to Love” “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” -Drum Battle- “Under Pressure” “Who Wants to Live Forever” “Last Horizon” -Guitar Solo- “It’s Late” “Radio Ga Ga” “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Encore