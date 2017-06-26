Where To See Fireworks In Michigan

June 26, 2017 4:39 PM By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, Fireworks displays in Michigan

Of course the Ford Fireworks are happening tonight and are considered one of the best in America. But there are some more outstanding fireworks in Michigan.

On the 4th head out to the Holland area specifically on Lake Macatawa at Kollen Park. I love the fact there is live music and other things to entertain and fill up the time needed to get a good spot for the fireworks.

Here is a HUGE list of over 100 fireworks displays in Michigan.

Listen Live