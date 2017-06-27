Date People That Look Like Your Favorite Celebrity

By: Beau Daniels

Online dating continues to evolve. Now you can look for potentials that look like celebrities adored. The app Dating Al activates a searches thru various dating sites looking for people that look like celebrities the user selected.

It’s all about the facial recognition technology that makes the app work. The branding is for celebrity lookalikes, but the search of dating sites could also find a a person that looks like an ex. “One of the guys who works here actually sent a link to his friend early on and his friend ran his girlfriend’s picture and found her. She had forgotten to take her profile down. Those kind of use cases are ones that are happening organically.” The app cost 7.99 a month. Oddity Central

