Date People That Look Like Your Favorite Celebrity

June 27, 2017 2:51 PM By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, Online dating

By: Beau Daniels

Online dating continues to evolve. Now you can look for potentials that look like celebrities adored. The app Dating Al activates a searches thru various dating sites looking for people that look like celebrities the user selected.

It’s all about the facial recognition technology that makes the app work. The branding is for celebrity lookalikes, but the search of dating sites could also find a a person that looks like an ex. “One of the guys who works here actually sent a link to his friend early on and his friend ran his girlfriend’s picture and found her. She had forgotten to take her profile down. Those kind of use cases are ones that are happening organically.” The app cost 7.99 a month. Oddity Central

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram
“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter

More from Beau Daniels
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Cruisin' the Motor City: Detroit Car Cruise Events 2017
U2 to Perform at Ford Field this SeptemberThe Grammy-award winning group is bringing its The Joshua Tree Tour to Ford Field.

Listen Live