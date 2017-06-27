Is a Van Halen Reunion/Farewell Tour in the Works?

June 27, 2017 4:19 PM

By: Steve Kostan

It looks like things are slowly percolating and a VAN HALEN Reunion/Farewell Tour seems closer. Michael Anthony, monster bassist told an Ohio newspaper “now’s the time” for Van Halen to reunited it’s classic rhythm section and put together a tour with Sammy Hagar and David Lee Roth splitting the vocal duties. He goes on, “You obviously see other bands doing it these days. For Van Halen fans maybe some kind of proper closure or something. Everybody in the band is still relatively healthy and alive. So there’s one thing right there. And Sammy has brought it up quite a few times. Apparently the Hagar-Roth tour of 2002 didn’t end well but Michael said “But at this point, I personally am through with all the drama that comes with everything. I want to go out, play music and have a good time. I want to go to my grave a happy guy.” Tell ya what, THAT reunion would produce THOUSANDS of happy guys, girls, women, men, dogs, cats etc…

More from Steve Kostan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Cruisin' the Motor City: Detroit Car Cruise Events 2017
U2 to Perform at Ford Field this SeptemberThe Grammy-award winning group is bringing its The Joshua Tree Tour to Ford Field.

Listen Live