Is a Van Halen Reunion/Farewell Tour in the Works?

By: Steve Kostan

It looks like things are slowly percolating and a VAN HALEN Reunion/Farewell Tour seems closer. Michael Anthony, monster bassist told an Ohio newspaper “now’s the time” for Van Halen to reunited it’s classic rhythm section and put together a tour with Sammy Hagar and David Lee Roth splitting the vocal duties. He goes on, “You obviously see other bands doing it these days. For Van Halen fans maybe some kind of proper closure or something. Everybody in the band is still relatively healthy and alive. So there’s one thing right there. And Sammy has brought it up quite a few times. Apparently the Hagar-Roth tour of 2002 didn’t end well but Michael said “But at this point, I personally am through with all the drama that comes with everything. I want to go out, play music and have a good time. I want to go to my grave a happy guy.” Tell ya what, THAT reunion would produce THOUSANDS of happy guys, girls, women, men, dogs, cats etc…