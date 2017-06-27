John Waite Strips Down

June 27, 2017 9:03 AM By Bobby Mitchell
Filed Under: Acoustic Anthology, John Waite

John Waite was the front man for the rock group The Babys, whose break out smash Isn’t It Time will be unplugged on John’s new solo album Acoustic Anthology.  John says stripping it down wasn’t an obvious idea.

“No, it’s a strange thing; I never thought it’d be possible to do it. I thought about it for like ten minutes like ‘it’s not possible,’ right. And then I had a crack at it and it was beautiful. So with all the production that it is with the Babys – that sort of big orchestra, the brass section and the band playing – it’s still a good song when it’s stripped down to nothing. So I mean that’s the proof of a great song.”
Catch John Waite and Rick Springfield at the Stars & Stripes Festival at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, MI Friday, June 30th.

 

More from Bobby Mitchell
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Cruisin' the Motor City: Detroit Car Cruise Events 2017
U2 to Perform at Ford Field this SeptemberThe Grammy-award winning group is bringing its The Joshua Tree Tour to Ford Field.

Listen Live