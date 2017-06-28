Big Time Summer Festivals

June 28, 2017 4:04 PM By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, Summer Michigan Festivals

By: Beau Daniels

Summer’s in full effect and a list of festivals in Michigan will most likely get your attention. Included is one of the most popular, the National Cherry Festival in Traverse City which is happening July 1-8.

If you’re in the mood for a mini type of Woodstock, this weekend you also have the Muskegon Rockstock loaded with some legendary rock bands.

Ten big Summer festivals are listed here, but don’t forget you can close out the season with the Thunder Over Michigan Air Show at Willow Run featuring the Blue Angels.

