Former Marine Takes Down Convenience Store Thief

June 28, 2017 10:53 AM By Jon Corrigan

By: Jon Corrigan 

Surveillance footage of a former Marine stopping an attempted robbery in June 2015 is making the rounds again online.

The video shows Daniel Gaskey, 32, a Texas firefighter and Marine veteran, take down a would-be assailant with his bare hands at a Exxon Oasis Food Store in Midlothian, TX.

The robber, later identified as 19-year-old Dylan Bearden, pushed Gaskey aside as he made his way towards the cashier.

“My initial thought is ‘Why are you touching me? Why are you pushing me out of the way?’” recounted Gaskey (via taskandpurpose.com). “I took a step away to see what’s going on.”

Bearden then brandished a fix-blade knife and told the cashier: “This will go quick and easy, I’m just here for the money.”

“He was completely ignoring me,” Gaskey said, “so after that it was an instinctive reaction.”

Gaskey served as an intelligence Marine from 2003–2011, and deployed to Iraq for nine months in 2005 with 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment.

