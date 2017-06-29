Eminem’s New Beard Has Social Media Abuzz

By: Jon Corrigan

When it comes to signature looks, you can group Eminem in with the likes of Steve Jobs, Mark Zuckerberg and Homer Simpson.

The Detroit rapper’s short hair, hat, t-shirt and hoodie zip-up ensemble has been his staple for as long as anyone can remember. That said, one overlooked component is the fact he’s always been clean shaven – well, until now.

Strapped with a new beard, Eminem took to Instagram earlier this week, posting a photo with Dr. Dre and Kendrick Lamar.

“Just a couple of guys from Compton and one from Detroit. With a beard,” Eminem wrote.

The picture has over one million likes and the comments are all about his facial hair.

Just a couple of guys from Compton and one from Detroit. With a beard. #thedefiantones A post shared by Marshall Mathers (@eminem) on Jun 23, 2017 at 12:53pm PDT

.