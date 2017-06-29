John Mellencamp: New Song For A Coal Mining Documentary

June 29, 2017 11:08 AM By Jim Johnson
Filed Under: "Dark as a Dungeon", John Mellencamp, Merle Travis

John Mellencamp has another new song available, which is not on his new album, Sad Clowns & Hillbillies.

He has recorded a version of the 1946 Merle Travis song “Dark as a Dungeon” for From the Ashes, a new documentary about the legacy and future of the coal industry in the U.S. The movie is airing on the National Geographic Channel and today (Wednesday) Mellencamp released his video of the song.

Mellencamp will be interviewed on CBS Sunday Morning this weekend. He sat with the show’s host, Jane Pauley, in his Indian art studio, and on the back of his motorcycle as he took the fellow Hoosier on a ride. CBS Sunday Morning airs at 9 a.m. ET.

