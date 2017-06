By: Beau Daniels

Is this the best lake in Michigan?

Crystal Lake is certainly beautiful with it clarity and turquoise color that looks tropical, and close to many other Michigan destinations including Lake Michigan. Also only a short drive to Traverse City, and Sleeping Bear Dunes.

What’s your favorite inland Michigan lake? Call in this afternoon on my show and express yourself. More here.

