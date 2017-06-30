19 Year Old Catches Shark With Bare Hands [VIDEO]

June 30, 2017 4:51 PM By Beau Daniels
It’s that time of the year again when shark stories emerge including Shark Week on TV. This video will blow you away.

Gone fishin 🎣 I let it go right after the vid and made sure he swam off 👌🤙

A post shared by Alex Winn (@alexftwinn) on

Alex Winn is only 19 and IMO outdid any Shark Week video by what you just saw. It was a dogfish shark and Winn meant no harm, “Overall, I just wanted to let people know I wasn’t trying to hurt the fish at all. He was back in the water really, really soon.” Hey, Summer is here and so are the new shark videos. UPI

