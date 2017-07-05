Company Puts Up Wall In Mexico

By: Beau Daniels

A wooden wall was erected in Mexico to separate people at a college’s graduation party. Walls separate people at concert venues and other paid events, but this one is exploding on social media. Anything that says wall and Mexico gets reaction.

The wall was put up at a college in Cozumel. The private company that put on the party for the school and paid graduates and parents, is said to have wanted to “humiliate” those who did not pay, “They can say that it was all the company’s fault, but they should not have allowed this act, which is clearly discriminatory, to take place.” A local government official continued saying, “adding that his office has started an official investigation.” More from Oddity Central.

