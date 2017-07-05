British Teen Sentenced to Life in Prison for Elton John Concert Bomb Plot

By Robyn Collins

Haroon Ali-Syed was arrested on Sept. 8, 2016, for planning to detonate a nail bomb at Elton John’s Hyde Park concert in London. The concert was scheduled for three days later.

The 19-year-old has now been sentenced to life in prison.

Scotland Yard and MI5 worked in conjunction on the investigation, which revealed numerous unsuccessful attempts on Ali-Syed’s part to find funding for the attack through loans, reports the UK’s Independent.

Ali-Syed admitted that he’d pursued other methods for carrying out his attack, and he settled on the idea of a nail bomb after failing to come up with other types of ammunition.

He has been sentenced to life in prison, but there is still a possibility that the would-be bomber could one day be released. Under the terms in his case, Ali-Sayed will be eligible for parole after serving 15 years of his sentence.

“This case is another example of the severity of the current threat from terrorism, which we cannot tackle alone,” said Metropolitan Police Commander Dean Haydon. “I urge communities to continue to support the police by reporting anything they feel is suspicious. Even if you think it is insignificant, please report it, and our specialist officers will decide the best course of action.”