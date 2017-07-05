Queen Karaoke: 65,000 People Strong!

It’s common for an audience to sing along with a song in concert, but to do so with what’s playing over the PA before the artist takes the stage?

That’s what happened on Saturday in London’s Hyde Park before Green Day‘s performance as 65,000 strong came together to sing along with Queen‘s “Bohemian Rhapsody.” You can check out the video on YouTube. Brian May did, saying, “This is really something amazing.”

The same thing happened when Green Day performed at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam last January 1st.

Queen + Adam Lambert are on tour here in the States, with Denver next on Thursday night.

They are also scheduled to perform July 20th at the Palace of Auburn Hills.