What Makes A Detroiter Different

July 5, 2017 4:11 PM By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, Detroiter

By: Beau Daniels

Things that are unique and different about people raised in Metro Detroit. First off we accept pot holes. Unless to pothole breaks off a wheel, we consider them normal. Vernors is medicine for an upset stomach.

When it comes to food, coneys are a fetish and square pizzas are preferred. Even during bad seasons we fight for our Detroit Lions football team. Detroiters love hanging out by a river. More listed here.

