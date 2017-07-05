What Makes A Detroiter Different

By: Beau Daniels

Things that are unique and different about people raised in Metro Detroit. First off we accept pot holes. Unless to pothole breaks off a wheel, we consider them normal. Vernors is medicine for an upset stomach.

When it comes to food, coneys are a fetish and square pizzas are preferred. Even during bad seasons we fight for our Detroit Lions football team. Detroiters love hanging out by a river. More listed here.

