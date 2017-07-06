Chocolate Snorting Product Created

By: Beau Daniels

A new legal method of getting an energy buzz is snorting chocolate. A company out of Orlando called Legal Lean, has developed Coco Loko. The UPI reports mentions the product gives a rush like energy drinks.

Chocolate enacts endorphin’s and serotonin, Legal Lean founder, Nick Anderson describes the rush, “At first, I was like, ‘Is this a hoax?’ And then I tried it and it was like, OK, this is the future right here.” For 25 bucks it could be in your future. The buzz is said to last 30 -60 minutes, “almost like an energy-drink feeling, like you’re euphoric but also motivated to get things done.”

The chocolate powder does not need FDA regulation, “In reaching that decision, FDA will need to evaluate the product labeling, marketing information, and/or any other information pertaining to the product’s intended use.” Dr. Andrew does have concerns, “First, it’s not clear how much of each ingredient would be absorbed into the nasal mucus membranes. And, well, putting solid material into your nose, you could imagine it getting stuck in there, or the chocolate mixing with your mucus to create a paste that could block your sinuses.”

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram

“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter