Elton John is Huge Fan of this Country Singer

July 6, 2017 11:36 AM

By Abby Hassler

In a recent interview with Today, Maren Morris revealed some adorably shocking news: Elton John is a huge fan of her music. Morris explained that one day she checked her phone to discover, “two missed calls from this South London number.”

(Photo: Robby Klein)

While she thought it was weird, her manager then let her know that it was actually John trying to get ahold of her, which brought the unusual experience to a whole new level.

“I was like, ‘What do I do? Do I call him?'” Morris explained. “And he called me a third time, and, thank God, I answered.”

During the phone call, John told her own impressed he was with her music.

“[He said,] ‘I’m a huge fan of what you’re doing. And I have your record on vinyl; someone sent it to me,'” Morris revealed. “‘And I just I love what you’re doing. And I hope that we get to meet in the future soon.'”

