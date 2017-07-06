Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Jenner Sisters for ‘Vintage’ T-Shirt Line

July 6, 2017 11:51 AM

By: Steve Kostan

Normally I write nothing about these people and with good reason but hear this. Kendall and Kylie Jenner, both satellites of the Kardashian clan, tried to put their pictures over Classic Rock albums on tee shirts and then charged $125. Acts included the Doors, Ozzy, Led Zeppelin and even a couple of rappers like Tupac. In order to do something like this you have to get the artists’ permission, but they didn’t, and just made the shirts. Sharon Osbourne tweeted, “ Girls you haven’t earned the right to put your face with musical icons. Stick to what you know know…lip gloss. “ Jeff Jampol, who manages the Doors sent a cease and desist to the Jenners. He commented, “This is a case of people who are famous for being well know but don’t actually do anything, trying to steal and capitalize on the legacy of those who actually did.” Jeff also called them “attention seeking missiles” I like that one. In the end the t-shirts were pulled and the good guys won.

