Dog Survives 3 Years In A Drain

July 7, 2017 4:07 PM By Beau Daniels
This is a trip. A dog had been stuck underground for three years in an heating system. The dog survived because people would stop by and drop food down the drain.

Finally the dog was rescued by a humane group. Several people wanted to try and rescue the dog but the situation was very elaborate. Then a pro stepped up, “Our Sasha Dunaev, our hero, the best dog rescuer in the world, managed to pull her out. Yes, she bit his hand, yes, it was the most complex rescue operation we have ever carried out, but we are so happy to have saved her!” More details here.

