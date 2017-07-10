16 Year Old Marry’s 71 Year Old [VIDEO]

July 10, 2017 4:20 PM By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, Underage marriage

By: Beau Daniels

What’s the biggest age difference in a couple you know in a relationship? These vary greatly with celebrities. Here you will see an age difference of 55 years. The first thought about marriages with extreme age differences is money, surprisingly both are hurting financially. The 16 year old boy and 71 year old woman threatened to take their own lives if family did not support their decision to marry.

Where they live the legal age for marriage is 19, although, “a type of marriage that follows religious norms but is not recognized by the state,” is OK. Oddity Central

