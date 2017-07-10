Balloon Bar Crawl Through Detroit

July 10, 2017 7:37 AM By Stacey DuFord
Filed Under: balloon, balloon bar crawl, Balloon Hullabaloo, bar crawl, Cheli's Chili, Detroit, Detroit Bar Crawl, Humble Design

The Balloon Hullaballoo takes place Saturday July 15 from 12 – 9 p.m. and supports Humble Design, a non profit that supplies furniture for families who have recently left homeless or abuse shelters. All ticket sales go directly to Humble Design to help furnish homes for local families.

What happens at this jolly event? All guests are provided a giant balloon to carry as they stroll through the beautiful downtown district of Detroit on a bar crawl. Stops along the way will include these awesome venues: The Skip Bar in The Belt, Cheli’s, and Campus Martius.

It’s going to be a great time for a great cause! More info HERE

More from Stacey DuFord
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Paul McCartney Adds Second Show at Little Caesars ArenaDue to overwhelming demand, a second and final Paul McCartney show at Little Caesars Arena has been added on Monday, October 2.
Cruisin' the Motor City: Detroit Car Cruise Events 2017

Listen Live