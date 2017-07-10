Best Spots To Look At The Night Sky

By: Beau Daniels

I love MSN’s list of best places to gaze at the sky. Which can also old school translate to best parking spots. Their spots include Death Valley National Park in Cali, Natural Bridges National Monument in Utah and other parks.

Locally Belle Isle is a great chill spot on a moonless night which also includes a good look at Detroit’s skyline. Whitmore Lake offers up a nice romantic view, and even Cass Lake in some spots like Dodge Park. Do a secret stroll onto the golf course at Grosse Ile Country Club and enjoy that skyward view. Of course out of the Metro you’ll accumulate many preferred night spots especially along Lake Michigan,

Sleeping Bear Dunes is a favorite.

Stars over Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, reflected by the beach on Lake Michigan. #stars #astrophotography pic.twitter.com/EjoiXtpvrC — Stephen Wozny (@woznyphoto) May 31, 2017

Call in this afternoon and tell me you favorite place in Michigan to view the stars.

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram

“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter