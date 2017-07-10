Crawl With a Balloon For Charity

The Balloon Hullaballoo takes place Saturday July 15 from 12 – 9 p.m. and supports Humble Design, a non profit that supplies furniture for families who have recently left homeless or abuse shelters. All ticket sales go directly to Humble Design to help furnish homes for local families.

What happens at this jolly event? All guests are provided a giant balloon to carry as they stroll through the beautiful downtown district of Detroit on a bar crawl. Stops along the way will include these awesome venues: The Skip Bar in The Belt, Cheli’s, and Campus Martius.

It’s going to be a great time for a great cause! More info HERE