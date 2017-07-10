How Would You Like To Wake Up With Your Head In A bear’s Mouth?

A teenager camping in Colorado was awoken early Sunday morning by a bear that was biting his head.

The 19-year-old, who has only been identified as Dylan, says he woke up to a crunching sound and realized a bear had wrapped its paw around him and taken a bite of his head. He said the crunching sound he heard was the bear’s teeth biting into his skull. The bear tried to drag Dylan but let go after Dylan poked him in the eye.

Dylan suffered several gashes to his head and was treated at the hospital where he received nine staples in his skull. Authorities are searching for the bear which ran off after the attack. (KDVR-TV Denver)