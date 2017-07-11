WOODWARD DREAM CRUISE: FORD NAMED PRESENTING SPONSOR | COMPLETE COVERAGE

July 11, 2017 2:39 PM By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, Best High Schools

By: Beau Daniels

What’s the best high school in Michigan? For athletics it’s Saline High School. The Hornets have been at the top or near the top in several sports. Mlive mentions that the cost of playing and number of sports for females is also a factor. Many around the Detroit Metro are ranked high including Grosse Pointe South, Bloomfield Hills, Novi and more.

Interesting that Ann Arbor scores three in the rankings. When it comes to rankings based on academic awards and test scores Saline High School is the highest ranked of the best athletic schools, being the only one ranked in the top five as seen here. Does high athletic and academic rankings make them the best overall? Call in on my show this afternoon and give your opinion.

