Fleetwood Mac: “Rolling Stone” Ranks Their 50 Greatest Songs

RollingStone.com has come with another history-driven ranking: Fleetwood Mac‘s 50 Greatest Songs.

The Top 5 are:

“Go Your Own Way” “Rhiannon” “Gold Dust Woman” “Don’t Stop” “The Chain”

Four of the band’s greatest come from their album Rumours, which was not only the top seller this week in 1977, but spent 29 weeks atop the Billboard album chart.

The rest of the Top 10 is “Gypsy,” “Tusk,” “Landslide,” “Dreams” and “Sara.” Another notable is at number-41 — “Black Magic Woman,” which Santana covered to much greater success.