Women Take 1000 Less Steps Than Men

By: Beau Daniels

Is there a gender gap when it comes to being active. Are men overweight more than women. Daily Mail posted results stating that women are less active than men at least when it come to walking by taking less than a thousand steps. Seriously, just that fact that women do so much more with their kids IMO blows away that difference in steps.

But a female senior cardiac nurse mentioned this, “We know women do less physical activity than men as looking after their home and children can leave them with less time to exercise. Women tell us they are self-conscious about exercising, and we know they are less keen to get into gym clothing and exercise with people they feel are in better shape.” Then implied that the steps research indicated a possibility of being more obese, “The study found that women who take the fewest steps have a more than 200 per cent increased risk of being obese. But taking more steps in a day can help maintain a healthy weight, reduce cholesterol and blood pressure, while doing fewer can raise the risk of cardiovascular disease.” More info here.

