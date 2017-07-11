WOODWARD DREAM CRUISE: FORD NAMED PRESENTING SPONSOR | COMPLETE COVERAGE

Women Take 1000 Less Steps Than Men

July 11, 2017 3:01 PM By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, Steps

By: Beau Daniels

Is there a gender gap when it comes to being active. Are men overweight more than women. Daily Mail posted results stating that women are less active than men at least when it come to walking by taking less than a thousand steps. Seriously, just that fact that women do so much more with their kids IMO blows away that difference in steps.

But a female senior cardiac nurse mentioned this, “We know women do less physical activity than men as looking after their home and children can leave them with less time to exercise. Women tell us they are self-conscious about exercising, and we know they are less keen to get into gym clothing and exercise with people they feel are in better shape.” Then implied that the steps research indicated a possibility of being more obese, “The study found that women who take the fewest steps have a more than 200 per cent increased risk of being obese. But taking more steps in a day can help maintain a healthy weight, reduce cholesterol and blood pressure, while doing fewer can raise the risk of cardiovascular disease.” More info here.

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram
“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter

More from Beau Daniels
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

U2 to Perform at Ford Field this SeptemberThe Grammy-award winning group is bringing its The Joshua Tree Tour to Ford Field.
Paul McCartney Adds Second Show at Little Caesars ArenaDue to overwhelming demand, a second and final Paul McCartney show at Little Caesars Arena has been added on Monday, October 2.

Listen Live