WOODWARD DREAM CRUISE: FORD NAMED PRESENTING SPONSOR | COMPLETE COVERAGE

19 Year Old Climbs Mountain In High Heels

July 12, 2017 4:31 PM By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, high heels

By: Beau Daniels

It’s amazing what women can do in high heels. My wife during her auto show days had to stand all day in high heels. Recently a 19 year old climbed England’s tallest mountain in 5-inch high heels.

Strange is the climber wearing heels up the mountain is a guy. Ben Conway did the unusual climb to show his passion in an application for college, “make something passionate about something that they are passionate about.” Conway’s interest did somewhat explain the high heels during the climb, “I needed to think of something difficult to do and I also love drag culture. I have also been scouting for 13 years and the challenge sort of married the two.” Oddity Central

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram
“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter

More from Beau Daniels
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

U2 to Perform at Ford Field this SeptemberThe Grammy-award winning group is bringing its The Joshua Tree Tour to Ford Field.
Paul McCartney Adds Second Show at Little Caesars ArenaDue to overwhelming demand, a second and final Paul McCartney show at Little Caesars Arena has been added on Monday, October 2.

Listen Live