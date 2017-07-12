19 Year Old Climbs Mountain In High Heels

By: Beau Daniels

It’s amazing what women can do in high heels. My wife during her auto show days had to stand all day in high heels. Recently a 19 year old climbed England’s tallest mountain in 5-inch high heels.

Guy named Ben Conway (?) Climbing Ben Nevis…in high heels for the Stoneall charity…legend pic.twitter.com/UDcyXtMFxp — 33 (@Vafuncullo) June 27, 2017

Strange is the climber wearing heels up the mountain is a guy. Ben Conway did the unusual climb to show his passion in an application for college, “make something passionate about something that they are passionate about.” Conway’s interest did somewhat explain the high heels during the climb, “I needed to think of something difficult to do and I also love drag culture. I have also been scouting for 13 years and the challenge sort of married the two.” Oddity Central

