Age Old Argument Solved! Who Sold The Most Albums?

One of the classic music arguments is who sold the most albums. Is it The Beatles, Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson, the Eagles or someone else?

Business Insider has put a slight twist on it, listing the 30 best-selling music artists of all time, ranked by platinum albums.

Top 10 :

Elvis Presley: 53; Multi-platinum 25; Diamond (10-million) 1; Best-selling Elvis’ Christmas Album (10 million) The Beatles: 42; Multi-platinum 26; Diamond 6; Best-selling The Beatles (The White Album) (19 million) George Strait: 33; Multi-platinum 13; Best-selling Strait Out of the Box (8 million) Garth Brooks: 30; Multi-platinum 16; Diamond 7; Best-selling Double Live (21 million) Barbra Streisand: 30; Multi-platinum 12; Best-selling Greatest Hits Volume 2 (5 million) The Rolling Stones: 28; Multi-platinum 11; Diamond: 1; Best-selling Four Flicks (19 million) Elton John: 27; Multi-platinum 14; Diamond 1; Best-selling Greatest Hits (17 million) Neil Diamond: 21; Multi-platinum 12; Best-selling The Jazz Singer (5 million) AC/DC: 20; Multi-platinum 12; Diamond 1; Best-selling Back in Black (22 million) Alabama: 20; Multi-platinum 10; Best-selling Mountain Music (5 million)

And the rest, in order: