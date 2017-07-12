WOODWARD DREAM CRUISE: FORD NAMED PRESENTING SPONSOR | COMPLETE COVERAGE

Age Old Argument Solved! Who Sold The Most Albums?

July 12, 2017 1:40 PM By Jim Johnson
Filed Under: Business Insider

One of the classic music arguments is who sold the most albums. Is it The BeatlesElvis PresleyMichael Jackson, the Eagles or someone else?

Business Insider has put a slight twist on it, listing the 30 best-selling music artists of all time, ranked by platinum albums.

Top 10:

  1. Elvis Presley: 53; Multi-platinum 25; Diamond (10-million) 1; Best-selling Elvis’ Christmas Album (10 million)
  2. The Beatles: 42; Multi-platinum 26; Diamond 6; Best-selling The Beatles (The White Album) (19 million)
  3. George Strait: 33; Multi-platinum 13; Best-selling Strait Out of the Box (8 million)
  4. Garth Brooks: 30; Multi-platinum 16; Diamond 7; Best-selling Double Live (21 million)
  5. Barbra Streisand: 30; Multi-platinum 12; Best-selling Greatest Hits Volume 2 (5 million)
  6. The Rolling Stones: 28; Multi-platinum 11; Diamond: 1; Best-selling Four Flicks (19 million)
  7. Elton John: 27; Multi-platinum 14; Diamond 1; Best-selling Greatest Hits (17 million)
  8. Neil Diamond: 21; Multi-platinum 12; Best-selling The Jazz Singer (5 million)
  9. AC/DC: 20; Multi-platinum 12; Diamond 1; Best-selling Back in Black (22 million)
  10. Alabama: 20; Multi-platinum 10; Best-selling Mountain Music (5 million)

And the rest, in order:

  • Rod Stewart — 19
  • Reba McEntire — 19
  • Led Zeppelin — 18
  • Aerosmith — 18
  • Chicago — 18
  • Madonna — 17
  • Billy Joel — 17
  • Bruce Springsteen — 17
  • Kenny Rogers — 17
  • U2 — 16
  • Luther Vandross — 16
  • Pink Floyd — 15
  • Alan Jackson — 15
  • Willie Nelson — 15
  • Bob Dylan — 15
  • The Doors — 14
  • James Taylor — 14
  • Dave Matthews Band — 14
  • Rush — 14
  • Linda Ronstadt — 13
