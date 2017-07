Steve Whitmire has been the voice of Kermit the Frog for 27 years, ever since Jim Henson passed away in 1990, but a spokesperson for The Muppets Studio reports that Kermit will now be voiced by longtime show veteran Matt Vogel.

Whitmire has also played Bert’s best pal Ernie, Rizzo the Rat, and Beaker, among other characters.

Matt Vogel has voiced Sergeant Floyd Pepper, Big Bird, and Count von Count.

No reason has been given for the switch.