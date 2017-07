By: Beau Daniels

This afternoon between 3-7p give the Beau Code to win all the contest’s including tickets to see Chicago and the Doobie Brothers also tickets to see comedian Bill Engvall. Once I solicit on air for caller ten I will then ask for the code to win.

Here is the Beau Code for all the giveaways this afternoon. [1043BEAU]

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram

“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter