Kid Rock Now A Politician? Take The Poll

July 12, 2017 6:15 PM By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, Beau Poll, Kid Rock Politics

By: Beau Daniels

CBS Detroit has confirmed that Kid Rock is seriously considering a run for the US Senate seat in Michigan. Many rumors have been circulating about Kid, real name Robert Ritchie wanting to get in politics. Ritchie has always revealed his political beliefs in a patriotic way, “I have had a ton of emails and texts asking me if this website is real… http://kidrockforsenate.com The answer is an absolute YES.” Unitarian is his party and has supported Trump.

His song lyrics have already been used in political slogans according to CBS Detroit, “In Rock we trust,” “I’ll rock the party,” “Pimp of the nation,” and “You’ve never met a politician quite like me.” Do you want to see Kid Rock in politics? take the Beau Poll below.

