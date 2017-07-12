Queen’s Brian May to Release ‘Queen in 3-D’ Book

By Abby Hassler

Queen’s guitarist and songwriter Brian May made rock history today (July 12) by announcing the impending release the Queen in 3-D book. The book will feature over 300 previously unseen 3-D images, showcasing the band’s history from the early 1970s until present day.

Related: Brian May Reveals Freddie Mercury Movie is ‘Closer Than Ever’

According to May’s official site, the 3-D illustrations were all captured with his stereoscopic cameras. From an early age, May traveled with a 3-D camera, allowing him to capture rare behind-the-scene moments on Queen Tours and during recordings.

“The whole process of writing this new kind of book was almost subconscious,” May said. “As I looked at the 3-D photos, memories were triggered and the stories poured out. It’s the 3-D element that makes it so evocative. I believe each image will draw readers in deeper, like me, inviting them to immerse themselves in a scene, to share a previously unseen Queen moment.”

The 256-page book will arrive Aug. 24.