Something About A Man’s Cellphone Turns Women Off

It’s a simple problem but it’s a hassle that’s often left unfixed by some men and now, it’s making them less attractive to the opposite sex.

It’s said to be one of the top turn-offs: Something women see that immediately provokes a negative response to a man.

What is it?

A broken screen on his cellphone.

The study by Match.com says 86 percent of women are more likely to negatively judge a man for having a cracked screen. Research has shown that roughly 15 percent of Americans are walking around with a shattered screen in their pockets, and they spend $23 billion fixing those screens every year.

So, good news for the men who are fixers — you’ve already got a leg up on the competition and are instantly more attractive to the majority of females.

Men will want to keep up with the times, too. Women are 92 percent more likely to judge men negatively for having an older model phone. In fact, those who have older models are 56 percent less likely to get a date, according to the study.

How else are you being judged? Your social media profile is pretty much the first impression. The study says that 42 percent of singles judge a date first by their social media posts; 42 percent also say they judge a potential date by their photos. Next comes their grammar (39 percent), their teeth/smile (37 percent), and their outfit (35 percent).

Speaking of social media… 58 percent of singles are turned off by anyone who complains on Facebook, as well as those who are too active on social media (50 percent). On the other hand, not being on social media at all is a turn-on to 26 percent of singles.