Having Kids Is Very Destructive On The Environment? (New Study)

July 13, 2017 4:14 PM By Beau Daniels
Many who are concerned about the environment try to be categorized as “Green.” One way of being Green is by not having kids. The post here mentions that having kids has one of the most destructive effects on the environment.

This from a new study will blow your mind, “A US family who chooses to have one fewer child would provide the same level of emissions reductions as 684 teenagers who choose to adopt comprehensive recycling for the rest of their lives.”

The story does go on to say how to reduce the carbon footprint of the child including being a vegetarian.

